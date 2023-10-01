Well Done LLC Sells 435 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Well Done LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYK. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

IYK stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.51. 52,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,779. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $178.51 and a twelve month high of $210.10.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

