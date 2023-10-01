Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,200,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,402 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,356 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,095,753,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,399,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,867,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,791. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

