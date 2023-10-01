iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Well Done LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 137.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,679,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $78.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,769,470 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.32.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

