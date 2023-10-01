Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after buying an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $389,527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 298.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,644,000 after buying an additional 1,117,684 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 617.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 583,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,839,000 after buying an additional 502,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 41,839.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,043,000 after buying an additional 432,623 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMP traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $329.68. 344,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,737. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.88 and a 12 month high of $358.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

