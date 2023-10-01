Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NOBL traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $88.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,965 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.31. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

