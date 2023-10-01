Lazari Capital Management Inc. Takes $256,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,451,000 after buying an additional 52,128,572 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,422,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196,843 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.64. 5,633,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,331,963. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average is $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.