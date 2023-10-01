Mill Capital Management LLC Has $416,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mill Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,855,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $359,411,000,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after buying an additional 17,938 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $122.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $170.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

