Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stake Lifted by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 194,701.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,108,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107,854 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $27,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,211.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $23.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

