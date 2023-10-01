Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 191,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,734,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 5.8% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

AGG opened at $94.04 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.74.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

