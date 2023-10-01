Gleason Group Inc. Sells 2,347 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Gleason Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after acquiring an additional 990,496,084 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,866 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,051.5% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,620,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,357 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,017,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,624,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,559 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

