Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,299 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 1.0% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,083 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,048,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,053 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.12.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $149.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.45.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.