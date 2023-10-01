International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,299,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,778,000. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 272.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $265.99 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $286.96. The firm has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

