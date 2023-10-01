Gleason Group Inc. Has $45.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,507 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 11.8% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $45,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,762,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,265,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $212.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

