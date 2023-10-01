34,336 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.58. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

