Garland Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after buying an additional 3,483,563 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 13,535.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,997,000 after buying an additional 2,789,699 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Crown Castle by 5,762.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,209,000 after buying an additional 1,808,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Crown Castle by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,150,340,000 after buying an additional 1,776,989 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Crown Castle stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.03. 4,198,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,731. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.77 and a 52-week high of $153.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.67 and its 200 day moving average is $113.08.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.