Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after acquiring an additional 97,835,283 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bank of America by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.7 %

BAC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.38. 40,645,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,840,300. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $217.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

