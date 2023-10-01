Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Boosts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,415,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,445. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

