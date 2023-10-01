STP Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $113.72 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One STP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STP has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. STP has a total market cap of $113.72 million and approximately $14.44 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007646 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00021497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017299 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013819 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,139.61 or 1.00047820 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002342 BTC.

STP Profile

STPT is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05789382 USD and is down -6.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $15,385,186.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

