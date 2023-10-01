Fei USD (FEI) Market Capitalization Tops $34.44 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 1st. In the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a market cap of $34.44 million and approximately $42,750.35 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003637 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007646 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00021497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017299 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013819 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,139.61 or 1.00047820 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002342 BTC.

FEI is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,162,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,903,925 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,162,592.66866397 with 34,903,925.28590169 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98558553 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $42,037.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

