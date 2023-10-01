Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Position Raised by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 6.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth $207,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth $682,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 12.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $182,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

Entegris Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ ENTG traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.91. 1,414,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,818. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.52, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.80 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

