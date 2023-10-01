4,206 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Bought by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,917,229,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Paycom Software by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,056,000 after buying an additional 43,991 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 73.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,423,000 after buying an additional 689,600 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Paycom Software by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,990,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.27. 483,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $252.12 and a one year high of $374.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.89.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $401.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PAYC. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.