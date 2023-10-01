Short Interest in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Decreases By 12.5%

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 639,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.78.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

ITCI stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.09. The company had a trading volume of 614,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,107. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.24.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $110.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.45 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,357.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,722 shares in the company, valued at $58,852,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,722 shares in the company, valued at $58,852,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,729 shares of company stock worth $6,359,174 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.