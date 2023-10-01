Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,770,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 23,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 65,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $143,613.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,597.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Butterfly Network news, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 45,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $99,936.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,040,802 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,356.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 65,577 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $143,613.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,597.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,526 shares of company stock valued at $333,769. Insiders own 27.15% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Butterfly Network
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Butterfly Network by 134.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.
Butterfly Network Price Performance
Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.37 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 207.62% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. Research analysts expect that Butterfly Network will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Butterfly Network
Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Butterfly Network
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.