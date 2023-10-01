John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:HEQ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,397. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $781,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 523.9% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 135,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 114,055 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

