Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Down 12.2% in September

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the August 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KIGRY

Kion Group Stock Performance

Kion Group Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.53. 16,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,636. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52.

(Get Free Report)

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.