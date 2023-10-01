Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,800 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 530,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Burning Rock Biotech Stock Performance

Burning Rock Biotech stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. 4,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,215. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. Burning Rock Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 130.84% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. The company had revenue of $20.17 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burning Rock Biotech

About Burning Rock Biotech

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 20.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

