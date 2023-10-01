Short Interest in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Drops By 12.5%

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 863,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of HLLY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.99. 373,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15. Holley has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $8.06.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Holley had a net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.61 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 5,500,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $34,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,173,884 shares in the company, valued at $309,795,469.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Holley in the second quarter valued at $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Holley by 132.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Holley by 1,196.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Holley from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Holley from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Holley from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Holley from $6.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

