Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 921,400 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 778,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 602 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.98, for a total transaction of $224,533.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,117.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 662.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Lennox International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lennox International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Lennox International from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lennox International from $314.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.62.

Lennox International Price Performance

Lennox International stock traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $374.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $202.97 and a fifty-two week high of $393.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.94. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 390.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

