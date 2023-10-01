Short Interest in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Drops By 12.5%

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 54,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

First Bancorp stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.50. 7,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,609. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.81 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 15.24%.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 65.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 13.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Bancorp by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 23,523.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

