Short Interest in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Decreases By 12.3%

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the August 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HEI. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.91.

Get HEICO alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HEI

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $328,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,262,379.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,351 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in HEICO by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,584,000 after purchasing an additional 268,584 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $35,606,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 2,002.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after buying an additional 147,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of HEICO stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.93. The stock had a trading volume of 436,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.90. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $138.82 and a fifty-two week high of $182.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $722.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. HEICO’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.