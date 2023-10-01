Short Interest in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Decreases By 12.3%

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the August 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of FCAP stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. 1,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,476. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $92.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.35. First Capital has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.93%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Capital by 59.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Capital by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 54,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 42,676 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in First Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Capital by 99.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in First Capital by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

FCAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised First Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Capital in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

