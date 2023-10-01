Mill Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mill Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1,361.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $93.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.21 and its 200 day moving average is $102.21. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

