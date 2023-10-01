Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 223 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $64.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

