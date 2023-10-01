Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO opened at $830.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $342.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $862.41 and a 200-day moving average of $777.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.67.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

