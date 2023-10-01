Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 28 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 2.4% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $830.58 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $342.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $862.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $777.00.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

