Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $830.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $862.41 and its 200-day moving average is $777.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $923.67.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

