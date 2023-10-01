Veracity Capital LLC Buys New Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,490.3% in the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 664,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,863,000 after acquiring an additional 645,814 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98,059.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,418 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 114,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starfox Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 132,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY opened at $80.97 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.43.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

