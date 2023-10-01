Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.76. The company has a market capitalization of $143.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.58%.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

