Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Bensler LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 267,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY stock opened at $115.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.96.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.