AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Decreased by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.0% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $149.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $263.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.53. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 121.81%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

