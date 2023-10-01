Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Raised by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after buying an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,146,692,000 after purchasing an additional 499,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,670,149,000 after purchasing an additional 794,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,001,948,000 after purchasing an additional 375,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,617,879,000 after purchasing an additional 513,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.2 %

Broadcom stock opened at $830.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $862.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $777.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.67. The stock has a market cap of $342.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

