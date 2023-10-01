Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Makes New $233,000 Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $35,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $229.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.56. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

