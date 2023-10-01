Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 132,800 Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 132,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 41,447 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

Custom Truck One Source Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Custom Truck One Source stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.20. 384,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $7.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Custom Truck One Source

In related news, Director Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 45,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $306,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,996.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Custom Truck One Source Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

Featured Articles

