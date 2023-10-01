Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Reduced by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,588 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises about 4.3% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $29,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.19. 5,026,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,350,671. The firm has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 187.86%.

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

