The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Decreased by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies makes up approximately 3.4% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $23,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.31. 1,447,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.01 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.30.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.