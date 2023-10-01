St. James Investment Company LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

St. James Investment Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up approximately 0.2% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 103,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 25,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 47,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 46,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

PHYS stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.32. 9,933,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,674. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

