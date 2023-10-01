North Growth Management Ltd. Sells 36,000 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

North Growth Management Ltd. cut its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. Tempur Sealy International makes up approximately 2.2% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $10,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 12.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 8.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 117.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 22,149 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tempur Sealy International

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $4,561,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 924,233 shares in the company, valued at $42,154,267.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $4,561,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 924,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,154,267.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,733.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,002.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,138 shares of company stock worth $6,018,783. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPX shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 1.2 %

TPX traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.34. 1,396,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,532. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.69.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 90,462.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

