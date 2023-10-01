North Growth Management Ltd. Buys 25,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

North Growth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Ciena comprises 4.7% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. North Growth Management Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Ciena worth $23,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Trading Down 0.1 %

CIEN stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $47.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,711. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.36. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $54.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Ciena had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $177,311.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,092,168.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $177,311.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,092,168.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,772,058. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

