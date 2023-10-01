Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Short Interest Update

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the August 31st total of 105,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIEB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,705. Siebert Financial has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $77.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 6.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Siebert Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Siebert Financial by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

