Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Short Interest Update

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the August 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.1 %
NASDAQ SLRX traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.66. 65,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,406. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.
